RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 Brazilian Finance Minister
Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that a measure to cap
future spending by states is not negotiable, striking a tough
tone as the government struggles to approve legislation to
rebalance public accounts.
The administration has bowed to governors' demands to loosen
some austerity measures in exchange for support of a bill that
reduces the states' multibillion-dollar debt with the federal
government.
In an event with bankers in Rio de Janeiro, Meirelles also
said the government may not need to raise taxes to improve its
fiscal accounts this year and next.
Meirelles said that a recovery in activity and confidence
tends to raise tax intake, reducing the need to raise taxes.
Still, he said the government will make a final decision on
whether to raise taxes in late August.
Until recently, Meirelles has said the government could be
forced to raise taxes this year to make up for a loss in tax
revenues that has hit its finances.
The government's finances are already taking a hit with debt
relief to the states. The measures will cost federal coffers 50
billion reais over the next three years.
As part of the deal, states would receive a six-month grace
period on debt to the federal government, followed by a year and
a half of reduced payments. In exchange, the states have agreed
to limit expenditure growth to the previous year's inflation
rate.
