NEW YORK, Sept 21 The gradual recovery of the Brazilian economy will lead to higher potential growth rates in the future, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday.

Speaking to investors in New York, Meirelles said the chances of approval of a proposal to cap public spending are extremely high. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Dion Rabouin; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)