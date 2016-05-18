BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit qtrly net income $0.05 per weighted average common share
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
SAO PAULO May 18 Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that he saw no immediate need to consider recapitalizing the state-run oil company Petrobras, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper said on its website.
Meirelles said, however, that the government will have to consider a capital injection for the federal electricity holding Eletrobras. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation