SAO PAULO May 18 Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that he saw no immediate need to consider recapitalizing the state-run oil company Petrobras, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper said on its website.

Meirelles said, however, that the government will have to consider a capital injection for the federal electricity holding Eletrobras. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Daniel Flynn)