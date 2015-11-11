(Adds Meirelles comments, markets' reaction and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Nov 11 Brazil's former central bank
chief Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday he was not invited to
take over the finance ministry and insisted the government needs
to push ahead with unpopular austerity measures to pull the
economy out of recession.
Meirelles and Finance Minister Joaquim Levy delivered
speeches to business leaders in Brasilia after having lunch
together amid speculation that the former central banker was
ready to take over the administration's economic team.
President Dilma Rousseff is under growing pressure from
lawmakers, mostly from her own Workers' Party, to replace Levy,
whom they accuse of defending budget cuts that are deepening the
country's recession, the worst in 25 years.
Still, Meirelles, an orthodox economist widely praised on
Wall Street, echoed Levy's urgency to push ahead with austerity
to regain investors' trust and bring back growth.
"We cannot underestimate the current situation, which has to
be faced vigorously with a complete fiscal adjustment and
pro-growth reforms," Meirelles said in his speech.
Brazil's currency and stocks rallied on Wednesday amid
growing speculation that Meirelles could return to the
government.
Meirelles, a former chief operating officer of BankBoston
Corp, now part of Bank of America Corp, is seen by
markets as an avid political player capable of pushing through
difficult savings measures and other structural reforms to
reinvigorate the once-booming economy.
When asked later by reporters if he had received an
invitation to the finance ministry, Meirelles said: "There is no
formal invitation."
He declined to answer whether there were negotiations or
informal talks with Rousseff about the finance ministry.
Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is
Rousseff's predecessor and mentor, has told some lawmakers that
he backs Meirelles for the job, a senior Workers' Party
lawmakers told Reuters last week.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)