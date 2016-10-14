Oil prices build on gains on expectation of extended crude supply cut
* Saudi, Russia said Monday cuts need to be extended to March 2018
BRASILIA Oct 14 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday that the decision by the state-run oil company Petrobras earlier in the day to cut fuel prices would have a positive effect on reducing inflation.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is known officially, said it would cut wholesale fuel prices as part of a new policy tracking international benchmarks more closely after politically driven pricing cost the company billions in recent years. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON, May 15 Hedge funds had become increasingly bearish towards crude oil by the middle of last week, leaving them vulnerable to a short squeeze with OPEC's next meeting coming up on May 25.