BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corp announces pricing of private placement of $750 mln of senior notes
* Chesapeake energy corporation announces pricing of private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes
BRASILIA, July 1 The Brazilian government will submit a long-awaited pension reform before the October municipal elections, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday.
Several government officials have told Reuters the reform is unlikely to be approved before next year as lawmakers are reluctant to endorse the unpopular legislation before the Oct. 2 elections. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
* Chesapeake energy corporation announces pricing of private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes
ATHENS, May 23 More clarity is needed from international lenders on how debt relief measures could work in Greece, the country's finance minister said early Tuesday after an inconclusive meeting of euro zone finance ministers on how the country's debt mountain could be resolved.