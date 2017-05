CURITIBA, Brazil Dec 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer will decide whether to veto parts of a bill approved by lawmakers that relaxes fiscal austerity measures imposed on cash-strapped states, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters in the southern city of Curitiba, Meirelles said the government will decide on approving future debt relief plans for states even after the lower house scraped key fiscal obligations from the bill earlier on Tuesday.

