SAO PAULO, March 15 Brazilian Trade
Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Thursday that Brazil and
Mexico were close to ending a dispute on their bilateral auto
trade agreement.
Pimentel made the comments shortly after returning to Brazil
from Mexico City, where senior officials from both countries
were meeting to resolve the impasse. Pimentel said that Foreign
Minister Antonio Patriota had stayed in Mexico to close the
deal.
"We're going to close a deal that will be good for both
Brazil and Mexico," Pimentel told reporters. He said the deal
would allow for a "flexible" quota on auto trade, but did not
provide further details.
