BRASILIA, March 8 Brazil has negotiated the
renewal of its car quota treaty with Mexico, Brazil's foreign
ministry said on Sunday, trumpeting a deal designed to protect
its struggling automotive sector.
The original 2012 treaty imposed tariffs of up to 35 percent
on exports above an annual limit of about $1.5 billion, with
free trade of vehicles allowed after its expiration on March 19
this year.
The two countries have now agreed to renew the treaty for
four years, a Brazilian foreign ministry spokesman said, adding
that the quota amount and other details will be released in a
press briefing with authorities from both countries on Monday.
Struggling with dwindling car sales, Brazil urged Mexico to
extend the agreement to ease the pain for an industry that has
fired hundreds of workers in recent months. Mexico, meanwhile,
had wanted free trade to bolster its own flourishing car sector.
Brazil sees unrestrained Mexican exports as a big threat to
its domestic auto industry. A car sold in Mexico can cost as
little as half the retail price in Brazil, where high taxes,
transportation bottlenecks and powerful unions have hurt
competitiveness.
Hit by falling demand in the face of a weakening economy,
Brazil was overtaken by Mexico last year as Latin America's
biggest car producer. Brazil posted its first annual trade
deficit in 14 years in 2014.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Goodman)