By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Feb 20 Brazil and Mexico said on
Friday they advanced in talks over a soon-to-expire auto treaty
that establishes a quota for trading light vehicles free of
tariffs and their negotiators will meet again on Feb. 27 in
Mexico City.
"The Brazilian and Mexican governments reiterate their
interest in the rapid conclusion of these negotiations that will
strengthen bilateral relations between Latin America's two
largest economies," a Brazilian trade ministry statement said.
The deal that allows Mexico and Brazil to sell each other up
to $1.64 billion worth of vehicles a year duty-free - exports
above that limit pay tariffs of up to 35 percent - is due to
expire on March 19.
The treaty calls for free trade in vehicles once it expires.
But Brazil wants to extend the quotas to protect its auto
industry that is reeling from dwindling sales in an economic
slump that is forcing car factories to lay off workers.
While Mexico is pushing for trade liberalization to bolster
its flourishing auto industry, sources involved in the talks say
the Brazilian government is seeking to reduce the quotas.
Mexican negotiators appeared more flexible on Friday and
showed willingness to consider Brazil's proposal to renew
quotas, a source close to the negotiations said.
"I believe Mexico will agree to an extension," said the
source who asked for anonymity because the discussions are not
public. "The system is very beneficial for Mexico. It is better
to have quotas than to break the deal."
Output at Brazilian factories, most of them run by Fiat
Chrysler, Volkswagen, General Motors
and Ford, dropped 15 percent to 3.15 million vehicles last
year.
Brazil's automakers association supports the renewal of the
quota system for five years to give the industry time to plan
its investments.
"We want stability and this system will bring us that
stability," Luiz Moan, the head of the association, told
reporters after the meeting in the Brazilian capital Brasilia.
(Editing by Anthony Boadle, Bernard Orr)