MEXICO CITY Feb 27 After two days of
negotiations, Mexico and Brazil have still not reached an
agreement on an auto pact and will continue discussions in the
second week of March, the Mexican government said on Friday.
The accord, signed in 2012, limits the export of vehicles
from Mexico to Brazil.
While sources have told Reuters that Brazil wants to extend
the quota for three to five more years, Mexico wants to move
forward with the free trade of vehicles when the pact expires on
March 19.
"From the Mexican side, the expectation, and what was agreed
upon, is that we should return to free trade," Mexican Economy
Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters on Friday.
"In any negotiation, everyone has to have the capacity to be
flexible."
While Mexico seeks to capitalize on its booming auto
industry, Brazil is trying to protect its struggling auto
sector.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein. Editing by Andre Grenon)