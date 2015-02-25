By Ana Isabel Martinez and Alonso Soto
| MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA
MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA Feb 25 The Brazilian
government wants to extend a restrictive auto quota with Mexico
for up to five years, sources close to the negotiations said.
A renewed quota would avoid the free trade of vehicles set
to begin when the current agreement expires on March 19.
The two biggest economies in Latin America began closed
talks last week over the accord signed in 2012, which limits
vehicle exports from Mexico to Brazil.
Negotiations will restart on Thursday in Mexico, whose
government is pushing for the restrictions to be lifted, as per
the original agreement.
The wrangle underlines a widening gap between Mexico, which
is aiming to open up its market amidst a car production boom,
and Brazil, which is attempting to protect its struggling auto
sector. Last year, Mexico passed Brazil to become the number one
auto producer in Latin America.
One of the sources said on Wednesday that Brasilia last week
asked to maintain the quota system for five years, but that the
Brazilian government has not provided Mexico with specifics.
Another source said late on Tuesday that Brazil, grappling
with an economic slowdown and a drop in the price of raw
material exports, is thinking of asking Mexico to extend the
quota for three to five years.
"The (Mexican) industry is pressuring the Mexican
government. They will have to play hardball at the negotiating
table," the source said, anticipating that although "there will
be a lot of drama before the negotiations are over" Mexico will
end up accepting an extension of the quotas.
Meanwhile, other sources in Brazil have said that the
government wanted the quota to be even more restrictive.
On Tuesday, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo
declined to respond to a question about whether Brazil had
proposed to reduce the quota last week.
Brazilian trade chief Armando Monteiro told reporters that
he had confidence that Mexico would extend a quota system that
would "benefit both countries."
