MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA, March 2 Mexico is willing to extend an auto export quota pact with Brazil for up to two more years provided restrictions are eased when the current agreement ends at midnight on March 18, an official familiar with the talks said on Monday.

The accord, signed in 2012, limits the export of vehicles from Mexico to Brazil.

"Provided the quotas are increased from this year, it's possible to consider maintaining a temporary regime for exportation of light vehicles without tariffs for each country ... for one or two years," the official said, insisting on anonymity to be able to speak freely.

Another source familiar with the talks said that an agreement could be reached by the end of the week, and expects Mexico to agree to roll over the treaty. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Alonso Soto)