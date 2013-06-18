BRASILIA, June 18 A bill seeking to change
Brazil's 46-year-old mining code proposes maintaining the
country's existing division of mining royalties, a federal
congressman who is part of the government's ruling coalition
said on Tuesday.
The bill suggests royalties be divided 65 percent for
municipalities affected by mining, 23 percent for producing
states and 12 percent for the federal government, said Henrique
Fontana after meeting with Mines and Energy Minister Edison
Lobão on Tuesday.
Lobão has said recently that the government was considering
a wider division of royalties to include payments to
non-producing states.