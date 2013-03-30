BRASILIA, 30 Mar The collapse of a river bank
where a floating pier was moored has halted shipments by global
miner Anglo American from its iron ore operation in
Amapa state in Northern Brazil, the company said on Saturday.
The accident on Thursday night in the Port of Santana killed
three workers whose bodies were recovered from the river by
divers who continue searching for three others still missing,
Anglo said in a statement.
The cause of the accident is being investigated, it said.
Anglo's iron ore production in Amapa was not interrupted,
but shipments have been paralyzed and there is no forecast of
when they can resume, a company spokesperson said.
Last year, Anglo produced 7.2 million tonnes of iron ore
from Amapa's Pedra Branca do Amapari mine, 200 kms from Santana.
The mine poduces pellet and sinter feed.
Anglo and joint venture partner Cliffs Natural Resources
agreed in January to sell the Amapa iron ore operation
to former commodities trader Pramod Agarwal's Zamin Ferrous for
an undisclosed sum.
Anglo bought control of Amapa from Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista's MMX in 2008, as part of the $5.5 billion Minas
Rio acquisition. But Amapa was deemed non-core and put on the
block last year as the miner streamlines its asset portfolio
globally.