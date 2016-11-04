(Corrects typographical error in headline to make it "simplify"
instead of "simply")
By Stephen Eisenhammer
BRASILIA Nov 4 Brazil is looking to revive
investor interest in its mining industry by simplifying the
system for acquiring areas for exploration and improving access
to geological information, the new head of the mineral
geological survey said in an interview on Friday.
Eduardo Ledsham, previously executive director of
exploration and new projects at iron ore major Vale SA
, said his goal was to bring a degree of security and
transparency to a sector that has suffered from falling
commodity prices and a sense of high political risk.
"It's a movement to break the ice that has frozen the mining
sector in Brazil since 2012. ... To show that it is open to
investment," Ledsham said in the Brasilia offices of the
government agency he joined in August, known as the Research
Company of Mineral Resources, or CPRM.
The first stage of this process is four exploratory areas
made available as part of a broad program focused primarily on
selling concessions for infrastructure like roads and railways.
Published in the Official Gazette on Thursday, the four
mining projects are: a phosphate prospect on the border of
Pernambuco and Paraiaba states; a coal area in Rio Grande do
Sul; a copper deposit in Goias; and a mixed deposit of copper,
lead and zinc in Tocantins.
Ledsham, no stranger to the road from his 30-year career at
Vale, is busy traveling to rally interest among foreign
investors. His business card, notably for what was once a very
inward-looking part of Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy,
has a side in English.
Having already visited Peru, he is traveling to London at
the end of the month and to Canada in March.
Bids for the four areas will be decided in the second
quarter with winning companies selected by whichever commits to
invest the most in exploration. There are no upfront costs for
acquiring the areas.
"There's been a lot of interest, particularly among
specialist mining funds. ... We're aiming to attract more
juniors too," Ledsham said.
A shifting focus to small- and medium-sized companies is a
stark departure for a country that has long been fertile ground
for some of the world's largest miners but a difficult
environment for juniors due to complicated bureaucracy.
In addition to the four areas, Ledsham is looking to sell
the rights to a further 22,000 smaller and higher-risk areas in
2017. The plan is to sell 8,000 areas in the first quarter.
The sales, for mostly symbolic sums, will focus first on
gold, copper and zinc and be managed by the National Department
of Mineral Production (DNPM), but using geological surveys from
the CPRM.
A new partnership signed between the two departments, which
for many years had a poorly functioning relationship, aims to
revive closer collaboration to improve the process for investors
entering the mining sector.
"Brazil has 30 percent of the mining investment per square
kilometer of countries like Canada and Australia," Ledsham said.
"That's something we're trying to change."
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)