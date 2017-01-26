BRASILIA Jan 26 Brazil's government plans to
introduce a bill to set a flexible royalty rate for iron ore
that would be between 2 percent and 4 percent depending on
international prices for the steelmaking raw material, Broadcast
reported on Thursday.
The current iron ore royalty rate is 2 percent.
In an interview with Broadcast, the real-time news service
of newspaper Estado de S.Paulo, Mines and Energy Minister
Fernando Coelho Filho said the government plans to review the
country's mining royalty scheme as part of a wider reform of the
sector.
The ministry's press office was not immediately able to
confirm the information.
Brazil has been in the process of reforming its mining code
since 2009, with a bill put to Congress in 2013. That proposal,
which has been stalled due to Brazil's political crisis and a
collapse in commodity prices, sought to double iron ore royalty
rates to 4 percent.
Coelho Filho has previously said he wants to break the
current bill into three pieces whose passage can more easily be
negotiated through Congress.
Most of the details of exactly what the revised proposal
will seek to change are still unknown, though the three strands
of legislation will focus on a new regulator, government revenue
from the industry and wider rules governing mineral extraction.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Paul Simao)