BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil Aug 29 An investigation
launched by Brazilian miner Samarco, and its owners Vale SA
and BHP Billiton, into the cause of a dam
spill last November found the dam collapsed due to liquefaction,
a presentation said on Monday.
Liquefaction is a process whereby a solid material such as
sand loses strength and stiffness and behaves more like a
liquid. Norbert Morgenstern, a geotechnical engineering
professor that presented the results, said liquefaction occurred
because sand in the tailings dam was "loose, uncompacted and
saturated."
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Alan Crosby)