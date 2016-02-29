RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 29 Brazil's Justice Minister
Jose Eduardo Cardoso plans to resign, fed up with rising attacks
from his Workers' Party over a police probe into the activities
of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, two
Brazilian newspapers reported Sunday.
Cardoso will quit this week, Folha de S.Paulo said. Cardoso,
who took office with Lula's PT successor Dilma Rousseff at the
beginning of her first term in 2011.
Leading members of Cardoso's party, known by its Portuguese
initials PT, have raised pressure on the minister in recent days
after Lula was notified that Brazilian courts plan to subpoena
his bank, telephone and financial records, Folha and the Estado
de S.Paulo reported.
Lula, the PT's historic leader, a five-time PT presidential
candidate and two term president from 2003 to 2010, has come
under investigation in the wake of a giant and widening
corruption scandal at state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro
SA.
Lula has already faced police questioning over the financial
dealings of his children and friends and now faces questioning
of his alleged ownership of a beach-front penthouse triplex and
country estate.
The penthouse and country home were allegedly renovated by
construction companies involved in the price-fixing, bribery and
political kickback scandal at Petrobras, as the oil company is
known. Lula has said the properties don't belong to him.
On Satuday, Lula lashed out at the subpoenas.
"If this is the price people must pay to prove their
innocence, I'll do it," Lula said referring to the subpoenas.
"The only thing I want is that afterward they give me a good
conduct certificate, because I doubt there is anyone more honest
than I am in the country."
A justice ministry spokeswoman declined to comment. Aides to
Rousseff could not be reached. Cardoso, a lawyer and law
professor, is recovering from lymphatic cancer.
Cardoso is upset over PT allegations that he has failed to
control a political witch hunt against Lula and other government
allies.
Cardoso has said he has no authority to restrict
investigations without evidence police violated a person's
rights, Estado reported.
A Cardoso resignation would come as pressure mounts on both
Lula and Rousseff after last week's arrest of Joao Santana, a
political consultant who ran Rousseff's two successful
presidential campaigns and is the protegé of the man who ran
Lula's successful presidential bids.
Prosecutors allege Santana was paid with money siphoned from
Petrobras by corrupt construction companies working with
politician and Petrobras executives.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount, additional reporting by Anthony
Boadle in Brasilia; Editing by Michael Perry)