BRASILIA, Sept 9 The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that Moody's decision to lower the country's debt rating outlook did not take into account a recovery of the economy in the second half of the year.

Moody's revised the outlook on Brazil's "Baa2" rating to negative from stable due to the risk of sustained low growth and worsening debt metrics. It said it could downgrade the country's rating if it sees indications the next government will not tighten fiscal policy and if growth remains in a low range of 1 percent to 2 percent. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)