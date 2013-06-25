SAO PAULO, June 25 Commodities firm Glencore
Xstrata and Dutch trading company Trafigura are talking
separately with Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista about buying
a controlling stake in his MMX SA mining company,
local papers said on Tuesday.
On Monday, MMX said it was weighing business options that
included the sale of some assets and its controlling
stakeholder's shares.
Glencore and Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual
are due to meet in Switzerland on Wednesday to
discuss a possible joint venture that could take a controlling
stake in MMX and its Porto Sudeste port near Rio de Janeiro, the
Valor Economico paper said.
The Folha de S.Paulo paper said Trafigura was also doing due
diligence, with interest in bidding on MMX.
Batista, whose fortune has diminished sharply in the past
years because of production and project delays, has struggled to
keep his companies afloat. Investors have punished the publicly
traded units of his empire, which spans shipyards, oil and gas
exploration and production, electric energy generation, mining
and ports.
An MMX representative said the company did not comment on
market rumors. Representatives of Glencore, Trafigura and BTG
were not immediately available.