SAO PAULO Oct 23 The majority of soy exporting
firms in Brazil have still not agreed to collect royalties for
seed giant Monsanto Co, threatening sales of up to a
quarter of the country's soy crop, industry association Abiove
said on Thursday.
A small, local exporter told Reuters earlier this month it
had agreed to police farmers' royalty payments on Monsanto's new
Intacta RR2 Pro seeds in exchange for a fee, and Abiove told soy
growers group Aprosoja in September that the months-long dispute
was close to being resolved.
But a broader deal has stalled due to lingering legal
concerns that Monsanto could halt shipments on cargoes that
contain soy for which the company has not received royalties,
Abiove said, highlighting an increasingly tense relationship
between global grain merchants and biotech firms.
"The risks of possible future embarrassment to the soy
industry from Monsanto... may prevent crushing and trading firms
from receiving that (Intacta) soy," Abiove said in a statement.
Trading firms have not had to oversee royalty payments in
the United States, the world's No. 2 soy exporter after Brazil,
because biotech company's patents are protected by laws that do
not allow farmers to reuse seeds year after year there.
In Brazil, where genetically modified seeds have only been
legal since 2005, reusing seeds is more common and it is easier
for farmers to skip out on Monsanto's fees after buying the
seeds the first season.
While some merchants have been collecting royalties on
Monsanto's first-generation RoundupReady soy seeds in Brazil for
a decade, that arrangement was deeply frustrating for merchants
as it required them to accept additional work and liability for
their shipments, without any compensation from Monsanto.
The industry has been determined to avoid a similar
situation with Intacta, which includes a gene to ward off pests
and was first planted in South America last year.
Farm groups believe between 15 and 25 percent of Brazil's
current crop, which is now more than 10 percent planted, was
sown with Monsanto's Intacta seeds. Monsanto did not immediately
respond to request for comment.
Abiove represents global grain merchants Bunge, ADM
, Louis Dreyfus and Cargill as well
as smaller Brazilian firms.
Brazil's Intacta saga is part of a global trade, copyright,
environment and food-safety debate about genetic modification in
agriculture that is far from resolved.
Early this year, China rejected 1.25 million tonnes of U.S.
corn and by-products containing the genetically modified strain
MIR-162 manufactured by Swiss firm Syngenta that China
has not yet approved.
Cargill last month sued Syngenta for marketing the seeds in
the United States even though it lacked Beijing's approval,
estimating it suffered losses of more than $90 million.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)