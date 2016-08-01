BRASILIA Aug 1 A crippling recession and doubts
over the approval of structural economic reforms will keep
credit conditions in Brazil weak for some time, Moody's
Investors Service said on Monday.
The rating agency, which stripped Brazil of its investment
grade rating in February, said in a statement that credit
conditions have stabilized with improved market sentiment and a
weaker Brazilian real that has helped exporters.
But political uncertainty coupled with lower commodity
prices and global risk aversion will keep the credit outlook
under pressure.
"The ongoing political turmoil complicates the government's
fiscal repairs and delays structural reforms to support growth
and curb the government's debt burden," Moody's said in the
statement.
The promises of interim President Michel Temer to limit
public expenditures and overhaul an overly generous pension
system has improved the mood of markets.
Temer is expected to assume the presidency until 2018 if the
Senate in coming weeks impeaches suspended President Dilma
Rousseff for allegedly doctoring government accounts. Rousseff,
a leftist and largely blamed for running the economy into the
ground, was suspended in May pending her trial.
But Temer faces criticism from lawmakers of his own alliance
in Congress and powerful union groups for some of his austerity
measures.
($1 = 3.2688 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)