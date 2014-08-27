RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 27 Brazilian presidential
candidate Aecio Neves said on Wednesday hedge fund founder and
former central bank chief Arminio Fraga would be his finance
minister if he wins an Oct. 5 election.
The announcement was made during an election debate on
national television.
Fraga, a Brazilian economist who was president of Brazil's
central bank during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso,
is one of the founders of JPMorgan's flagship Brazilian hedge
fund and private equity group, Gávea Investments.
He previously accused Rousseff of weakening the so-called
"tripod" of economic policies that have been sacrosanct in
Brazil since they helped reverse a period of rampant inflation
and erratic growth in the 1990s.
It is based on fiscal responsibility, inflation targeting
and a floating exchange rate.
