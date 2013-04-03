SAO PAULO, April 2 Prosecutors charged four
people with manslaughter on Tuesday for their roles in the Jan.
27 nightclub fire that killed 241 people in southern Brazil,
saying they overlooked grave safety irregularities.
The Kiss club's two owners, as well as two members of a band
who lit a flare that ignited a soundproofing ceiling foam, will
stand trial for manslaughter while four others face lesser
charges, including for false testimony.
"They ignored what could have happened to these people for
financial reasons," prosecutor Joel Dutra said of the accused.
He said the band knowingly used a cheap firework for a risky
special-effects show. Police have said the crowd was over
capacity and the club, in the wealthy college town of Santa
Maria, should have had more exits. Most of the deaths were
caused when victims inhaled toxic fumes trying to escape from
the building.
Lawyers for the club owners and band members have maintained
their innocence.
Brazil is facing sharp international scrutiny over safety
and security issues as it prepares to host the World Cup soccer
tournament in 2014 and the Olympic Games in 2016.
(Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Mohammad Zargham)