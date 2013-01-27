Following the deaths of some 200 people in a fire at the Kiss nightclub in the Brazilian city of Santa Maria, below are some of the deadliest fires this century at entertainment venues.

Among the worst fires in Brazil was at a circus in Niteroi in 1961 in which 323 people died after an arson attack. Among the deadliest ever fires at a nightclub was at the Cocoanut Grove in Boston on November 28, 1942, when 492 were killed.

This century, these fires have caused heavy casualties:

March 29, 2000 - Paradise video parlour, an illegal porn cinema, at Jiaozuo in China's Henan province. 74 dead.

December 25, 2000 - Mall at Luoyang, China; fire engulfs building workers and Christmas party at discotheque. 309 dead.

December 1, 2002 - La Coajira nightclub, Caracas. 50 dead.

February 20, 2003 - Station nightclub, West Warwick, Rhode Island; fireworks during heavy metal concert. 100 dead.

December 30, 2004 - Republica Cromagnon nightclub, Buenos Aires; flare for New Year party hits foam ceiling. 192 dead.

January 1, 2009 - Santika nightclub, Bangkok; New Year party. 61 dead.

December 5, 2009 - Lame Horse nightclub, Perm, Russia; indoor fireworks ignite wicker ceiling. At least 155 dead.

January 27, 2013 - Kiss nightclub, Santa Maria, Brazil; band had fireworks show. Police expect death toll to be over 200.