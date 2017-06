Relatives of victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub attend a collective wake in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A fire killed at least 233 people in a nightclub in southern Brazil on Sunday when a band's pyrotechnics show set the building ablaze.

Among the deadliest fires at a nightclub was at the Cocoanut Grove in Boston on November 28, 1942, when 492 people were killed. In Brazil, one of the worst fires at an entertainment venue was at a circus in Niteroi in 1961 in which 323 people died after an arson attack.

Following are some of the deadliest fires this century at entertainment venues:

March 29, 2000 - Paradise video parlor, an illegal porn cinema, at Jiaozuo in China's Henan province. 74 dead.

December 25, 2000 - Mall at Luoyang, China; fire engulfs building workers and Christmas party at discotheque. 309 dead.

December 1, 2002 - La Coajira nightclub in Caracas. 50 dead.

February 20, 2003 - Station nightclub, West Warwick, Rhode Island; fireworks during heavy metal concert. 100 dead.

December 30, 2004 - Republica Cromagnon nightclub, Buenos Aires; flare for New Year party hits foam ceiling. 192 dead.

January 1, 2009 - Santika nightclub, Bangkok; New Year party. 61 dead.

December 5, 2009 - Lame Horse nightclub, Perm, Russia; indoor fireworks ignite wicker ceiling. At least 155 dead.

January 27, 2013 - Kiss nightclub, Santa Maria, Brazil; band had fireworks show. Police say the death toll is at least 233. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Anthony Boadle and Stacey Joyce)