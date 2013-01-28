(Updates death toll)
Jan 28 A fire killed at least 231 people in a
nightclub in southern Brazil on Sunday when a band's
pyrotechnics show set the building ablaze.
Among the deadliest fires at a nightclub was at the Cocoanut
Grove in Boston on Nov. 28, 1942, when 492 people were killed.
In Brazil, one of the worst fires at an entertainment venue was
at a circus in Niteroi in 1961 in which 503 people died after an
arson attack.
Following are some of the deadliest fires this century at
entertainment venues:
March 29, 2000 - Paradise video parlor, an illegal porn
cinema, at Jiaozuo in China's Henan province. 74 dead.
Dec. 25, 2000 - Mall at Luoyang, China; fire engulfs
building workers and Christmas party at discotheque. 309 dead.
Dec. 1, 2002 - La Coajira nightclub in Caracas. 50 dead.
Feb. 20, 2003 - Station nightclub, West Warwick, Rhode
Island; fireworks during heavy metal concert. 100 dead.
Dec. 30, 2004 - Republica Cromagnon nightclub, Buenos Aires;
flare for New Year party hits foam ceiling. 192 dead.
Jan. 1, 2009 - Santika nightclub, Bangkok; New Year party.
61 dead.
Dec. 5, 2009 - Lame Horse nightclub, Perm, Russia; indoor
fireworks ignite wicker ceiling. At least 155 dead.
Jan. 27, 2013 - Kiss nightclub, Santa Maria, Brazil; band
had fireworks show. Police say the death toll is 231.
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)