* United Hydrocarbon International Corp enters into agreement with Delonex
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Engineering groups Odebrecht and Queiroz Galvao said on Wednesday they are exiting the consortium building the Angra 3 nuclear reactor in Brazil due to payment delays from Eletrobras unit Eletronuclear. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 10 U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co , reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt in part by lower ad revenue from its TV and entertainment business and as it took an impairment charge.