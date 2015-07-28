SAO PAULO, July 28 Brazilian judge Sergio Moro on Tuesday accepted formal charges against Marcelo Odebrecht, chief executive of engineering group Odebrecht SA, as part of an ongoing investigation into bribery at state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Odebrecht was charged with corruption, money laundering and criminal conspiracy and is now considered a defendant, according to a statement from the press office of the federal court in the southern state of Parana. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by David Gregorio)