SAO PAULO Nov 23 Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA has signed a leniency agreement and a plea deal with prosecutors, Globo TV network reported on Wednesday.

A press representative for the prosecutor-general's office said it had no new information and will not comment on potential plea deals. Newspaper Valor Econômico had earlier said Odebrecht was close to signing a leniency agreement under which it would pay around 7 billion reais in fines. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)