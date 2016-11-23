SAO PAULO Nov 23 Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA is close to signing a leniency agreement with prosecutors in which it will agree to pay around 7 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in fines, the newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

The agreement would allow the group's companies to bid for new government contracts. The prosecutors' office declined to comment. Odebrecht did not have an immediate comment. ($1 = 3.3547 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Larry King)