BRASILIA Nov 23 Executives of Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht will sign a plea bargain deal with federal prosecutors on Wednesday or Thursday, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

Odebrecht, at the center of Brazil's biggest-ever graft scandal, is also close to an agreement on a leniency deal that would allow it to bid again for government contracts, and this deal should be signed within a few days, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)