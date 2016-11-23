Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
BRASILIA Nov 23 Executives of Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht will sign a plea bargain deal with federal prosecutors on Wednesday or Thursday, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.
Odebrecht, at the center of Brazil's biggest-ever graft scandal, is also close to an agreement on a leniency deal that would allow it to bid again for government contracts, and this deal should be signed within a few days, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.