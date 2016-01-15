BRASILIA Jan 15 Brazilian engineering firm
Odebrecht SA is seeking a partner for its water and
sewage business Odebrecht Ambiental and does not rule out
selling a stake in its transportation arm too, newspaper Valor
Economico reported on Friday.
Facing a slowing economy, tightened credit conditions at
home and accusations from prosecutors investigating Brazil's
biggest ever corruption scandal, Odebrecht has sought to sell
assets and secure the needed financing for its near-term
investment plans.
Ticiana Marianetti, CFO and investor relations director at
Odebrecht Ambiental, told Valor the company had not yet defined
the size of the potential operation but it would ideally involve
a minority stake in the company.
The newspaper said, citing unnamed market sources, that the
company had signalled to potential investors it could also
consider a full takeover. Odebrecht SA currently owns 70 percent
of Odebrecht Ambiental, according to Valor.
Spokespeople at Odebrecht did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Marcelo Odebrecht, ex-CEO of the multinational construction
company bearing his billionaire family's name, is among a
handful of prominent and powerful Brazilians in jail awaiting
judgment in a massive corruption investigation.
The scandal centered around state-controlled oil giant
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, along with impeachment
proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff over an unrelated
issue and a deep economic recession, have combined to rock the
Brazilian establishment.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)