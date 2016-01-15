(Adds comment in paragraph 4, details throughout)
BRASILIA Jan 15 Grupo Odebrecht, the
Brazilian engineering conglomerate entangled in the country's
biggest ever corruption scandal, is looking to sell a minority
stake in its Odebrecht Ambiental water and sewage unit, business
newspaper Valor Economico said on Friday, citing a senior
executive.
In an interview with Valor, Odebrecht Ambiental Chief
Financial Officer Ticiana Marianetti said that neither the size
of the transaction nor other terms have been decided, but added
that the plan would ideally involve selling a non-controlling
stake in the company.
Valor also reported, citing unnamed market sources, that the
company has signaled to potential investors that a full takeover
could be possible. Grupo Odebrecht owns 70 percent of Odebrecht
Ambiental, the report said.
In an emailed note, however, Odebrecht Ambiental confirmed
plans to find a new partner "to strengthen its capital structure
and support growth," but denied the possibility of a full
takeover.
Valor also reported that Salvador, Brazil-based Grupo
Odebrecht does not rule out selling a stake in its
transportation unit Odebrecht TransPort.
A spokeswoman at Odebrecht TransPort denied the report.
Facing a slowing economy, tightened credit conditions at
home and accusations from prosecutors investigating Brazil's
biggest ever corruption scandal, Odebrecht has sought to sell
assets and secure the needed financing for capital spending.
Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht, the former chief executive Grupo
Odebrecht, is among a handful of prominent and powerful
Brazilians in jail awaiting judgment in a massive corruption
investigation.
The scandal centered around kickbacks between ruling
coalition politicians and contractors at oil producer Petroleo
Brasileiro SA and other state firms.
