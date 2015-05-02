* Allegations emerged in magazine report
* Construction projects funded in countries Lula visited
* Building company Odebrecht denies wrongdoing
BRASILIA, May 2 Federal prosecutors in Brazil
have opened a preliminary investigation into whether former
president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva improperly used his
connections to benefit construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA
overseas.
Weekly magazine Época first reported on Friday that Lula,
the popular former leader often credited with lifting millions
of Brazilians out of poverty, had frequently traveled abroad at
Odebrecht's expense since he left office in 2011.
The magazine said it had obtained documents showing Brazil's
state-run development bank BNDES had financed at least $1.6
billion for Odebrecht projects in the Dominican Republic and
Ghana after Lula met with leaders of those countries.
A spokeswoman for the federal prosecutors' office confirmed
a preliminary inquiry had been opened and said prosecutors had
90 days to decide if the ex-president may have committed a crime
and warranted a formal investigation.
Odebrecht denied wrongdoing, saying in a statement that its
institutional relationship with Lula was normal and that BNDES
accounted for only 7 percent of its financing.
Lula's institute, the Instituto Lula, said on its website
that the Época report was wrong. The former president sought to
strengthen two of his passions, development in Africa and Latin
American integration, through his travels, it said.
The news comes at a time of low tolerance for corruption in
Latin America's largest economy.
Revelations of a decade-old multi-billion-dollar kickback
scandal at state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
have hit the popularity of Lula's successor, President Dilma
Rousseff, with some even calling for her impeachment.
Neither Rousseff nor Lula, her political mentor, have been
implicated in that scandal but the treasurer of their Workers'
Party has been jailed on corruption charges.
Lula has not ruled out another run for the presidency when
Rousseff's second term ends in 2018.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Additional reporting by Jeb
Blount; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)