* IPO could value Odebrecht Ambiental at $3 billion
* Firm could offer 25 pct of stock via capital increase
* CEO says wants to build a global water company
* Private equity large investor in Brazil water stocks
(Adds Odebrecht ambitions, private equity in Brazil water
stocks)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Sept 19 Odebrecht Ambiental, part of
Brazil's Odebrecht conglomerate, plans to list some of its
shares next year or in 2016 as it seeks to grow into a global
water and waste treatment provider.
Odebrecht Ambiental is 70 percent owned by Grupo Odebrecht
SA, Latin America's largest engineering group, and 30 percent by
Brazilian worker compensation and retirement fund FGTS.
"We are planning an IPO (initial public offering) for 2015,
no later than 2016, depending on market conditions," Odebrecht
Ambiental CEO Fernando Santos-Reis told Reuters in an interview
in Paris on Friday.
He said the funds raised would be used for new investments
and acquisitions.
Santos-Reis said Grupo Odebrecht aimed to keep majority
control and that FGTS had not yet decided whether it would sell
some of its holding.
Last year, FGTS valued Odebrecht Ambiental at 6.4 billion
reais ($2.7 billion) in its accounts, which would mean that an
IPO of 25 percent of the firm's capital - a level often seen for
initial listings in Brazil - could raise about $700 million.
The firm - which employs 7,000 people - has had talks with
some banks about the operation but has not mandated anyone yet.
The Sao Paulo Stock Exchange has not seen a single new
listing since December 2013 and Brazil's IPO market is heading
for its worst year in at least a decade.
But speculation that President Dilma Rousseff could lose an
October election to a more market-friendly challenger has
boosted Brazilian stocks and reignited interest in new listings.
GLOBAL AMBITON
With about 20 million people served by its water and waste
water division, Odebrecht is one of the world's top ten water
firms, but most of its customers are in its home market.
Odebrecht already has a presence in Angola, Mexico and the
United States, and is considering bidding for a water concession
in Maputo, Mozambique.
"In the next decade, we want to build a Latin America-based
global water company," Santos-Reis said. Odebrecht Ambiental is
already Brazil's biggest private water and waste water company.
On the international front, Odebrecht has some catching up
to do. In 2013, global market leaders Veolia and Suez
Environnement served 124 million and 118 million
people respectively, of which 80 to 90 percent abroad, according
to Global Water Intelligence (GWI).
In Brazil, which has a population of about 203 million,
about 80 percent of the water market is still in public hands.
Of the rest, Odebrecht has a market share of about 50 percent
after buying up a string of smaller private competitors in
recent years. Its local private competitors include Grupo Aguas
do Brasil, Aegea, and CAB Ambiental.
It also competes with SABESP, which is the
world's fourth-largest water and waste water group, serving
nearly 29 million customers, according to GWI. Half-owned by the
state of Sao Paulo, it has a market value of $6 billion.
Like COPASA and SANEPAR - two publicly
owned water and sewage companies with market values of $1.82 and
$1.1 billion respectively - SABESP is not involved in industrial
water or solid waste.
Major private equity players and funds such as the Norwegian
sovereign wealth fund, Pictet Asset Management, UBS Global Asset
Management and BlackRock have significant minority stakes in the
listed Brazilian water firms, as they have in Veolia and Suez.
Last year, Odebrecht Ambiental had earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 450 million reais
and revenue of 2.8 billion reais ($1.19 billion), of which 50
percent in municipal water and sewage, 30 percent in industrial
water and 20 percent in solid waste.
Santos-Reis said Brazil's rapid economic growth was
underpinning Odebrecht Ambiante's industrial water unit and he
saw huge opportunities in waste water as only about 20 percent
of all sewage in Brazil is treated.
In industrial water in Brazil, the company has no major
local competitors and competes fiercely with Veolia for
contracts in the chemical, petrochemical, steel, mining, oil and
pulp and paper sectors.
It operates about 10 large industrial water assets in
Brazil, including for steel tube maker Vallourec, for
steel maker ThyssenKrupp, oil company Petrobras
and petrochemical firm Braskem, which is
also part of the Odebrecht conglomerate.
(1 US dollar = 2.3624 Brazilian real)
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Tom
Pfeiffer and Mark Potter)