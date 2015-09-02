RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 A Brazilian labor court
convicted units of Brazil's Odebrecht Group of
holding workers in conditions akin to slavery at an ethanol
refinery construction project in Angola, Brazilian prosecutors
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Judge Carlos Alberto Frigieri of the 2nd Part of the Labor
Court of Araraquara, Brazil, ordered Odebrecht to pay 50 million
reais ($13 million) in damages.
The ruling comes as Odebrecht's chief executive, Marcelo
Odebrecht, is in jail as part of a giant corruption probe in
Brazil. According to Brazilian courts and prosecutors, Odebrecht
helped form part of a cartel of construction and engineering
companies that defrauded Brazilian state-owned oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA of billion of dollars through
a contract-rigging, bribery and political kickback scheme.
Odebrecht officials were not immediately available for
comment and did not respond to phone calls or e-mails after
normal business hours.
The issue was first brought to the attention of prosecutors
by a series of reports on the Brazilian service of the BBC, the
British state broadcaster, about a series of lawsuits filed
against Odebrecht Group in the small town of Americo
Brasiliense, Brasil, where many of the workers were recruited,
the statement said.
Odebrecht, the court ruled, improperly lured Brazilian
laborers to jobs in Angola where they were forced to work
without proper visas in unsanitary work camps, the statement
said.
In Angola their passports were confiscated and their ability
to leave the work camps was blocked by armed guards, even on
rest days. Meanwhile, many had worked up debts with labor
subcontractors while they waited for passports and travel papers
for Angola, the prosecutors said.
The contractors' actions and efforts to illegally import the
Brazilian workers to Angola and restrict their movement was akin
to the practices of human traffickers, the court said, according
to the statement.
Even though many of the abuses suffered by the Brazilian
workers in Angola were carried out by third parties, the court
ruled that Odebrecht was ultimately responsible for the entire
project and benefited from the abuses.
Odebrecht had argued that the abuses were carried out by an
independent foreign subsidiary and as a result it had no direct
control of the abuses. And it argued that as a result Brazilian
courts had no jurisdiction.
The court disagreed, saying that overall management of the
entire project was in the hands of Odebrecht's main
Brazilian-base construction unit.
($1 = 3.69 Brazilian reais)
