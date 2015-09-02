(Adds Odebrecht comment)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 A Brazilian labor court
convicted units of Brazil's Odebrecht Group of
holding workers in conditions akin to slavery at an ethanol
refinery construction project in Angola, Brazilian prosecutors
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Judge Carlos Alberto Frigieri of the 2nd Part of the Labor
Court of Araraquara, Brazil, ordered Odebrecht to pay 50 million
reais ($13 million) in damages.
The ruling comes as Odebrecht's chief executive, Marcelo
Odebrecht, is in jail as part of a giant corruption probe in
Brazil. According to Brazilian courts and prosecutors, Odebrecht
helped form part of a cartel of construction and engineering
companies that defrauded Brazilian state-owned oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA of billion of dollars through
a contract-rigging, bribery and political kickback scheme.
Odebrecht said in an e-mailed statement that work involved
in the Angola ethanol refinery project was carried out by an
Angolan company in which Odebrecht has an indirect minority
stake and that Odebrecht did not construct the ethanol refinery.
Odebrecht said it will appeal the decision.
The issue was first brought to the attention of prosecutors
by a series of reports on the Brazilian service of the BBC, the
British state broadcaster, about a series of lawsuits filed
against Odebrecht Group in the small town of Americo
Brasiliense, Brasil, where many of the workers were recruited,
the statement said.
Odebrecht, the court ruled, improperly lured Brazilian
laborers to jobs in Angola where they were forced to work
without proper visas in unsanitary work camps, the statement
said.
In Angola their passports were confiscated and their ability
to leave the work camps was blocked by armed guards, even on
rest days. Meanwhile, many had worked up debts with labor
subcontractors while they waited for passports and travel papers
for Angola, the prosecutors said.
The contractors' actions and efforts to illegally import the
Brazilian workers to Angola was akin to the practices of human
traffickers, the court said, according to the statement.
Even though many of the abuses suffered by the Brazilian
workers in Angola were carried out by third parties, the court
ruled that Odebrecht was ultimately responsible for the project
and benefited from the abuses.
Odebrecht, in its statement, said that working and living
conditions at the ethanol refinery were satisfactory and met
both Brazilian and Angolan law. It said the movement of workers
was never restricted and that all immigration and labor laws
were complied with in both Brazil and Angola.
($1 = 3.69 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Adler)