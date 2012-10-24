* OGX can operate in water more than 400 meters deep
* Most major Brazil finds in deep, ultra-deep water
* OGX, others still blocked from operating in key area
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 24 Brazil's OGX Petróleo e
Gás SA was certified to operate oil and natural gas
exploration and production concessions in "deep and ultra-deep
waters" by Brazil's petroleum regulator the ANP, allowing it to
expand its exploration horizons, the company said on Wednesday.
All of OGX's current operations are in "shallow waters" or
seas up to 400 meters (1,312 feet) deep, a depth that is less
technically challenging than deep and ultra-deep areas, OGX
said.
The certification will allow OGX, Brazil's No. 2 oil company
by market value, to bid for some of the most promising frontier
areas in Brazil if the country opens them up for sale as
expected in 2013. Most of Brazil's major recent discoveries have
been in waters more than 2,000 feet deep.
Operators, as opposed to financial partners, make many of
the major decisions regarding oil concessions and bear the bulk
of the responsibility on how to explore for and develop
resources.
"This is positive for OGX, which now has the same status as
the large world oil companies such as Shell or Repsol," said
Adriano Pires, head of the Brazilian infrastructure institute,
an energy policy research institute in Rio de Janeiro. "This was
an upgrade for the company."
Deep waters are defined as those between 400 meters and
2,000 meters, according to the ANP. Ultra-deep water begins at
2,000 meters.
The certification, however, will not allow OGX to
participate as an operator in new concessions in Brazil's most
promising areas - deep and ultra-deep regions in the Campos and
Santos Basin - but it could buy an operator's share in an
existing concession.
Under recently revised rules, nearly all of the Campos and
Santos basins, home to more than 80 percent of Brazil's output,
were declared a strategic "sub-salt" area.
Petrobras is the only certified operator of new concessions
in the New York state-sized area. Other companies, including
OGX, are only allowed to participate as financial partners.
To use its new certification, OGX will have to buy
concessions in regions that have either produced little oil or
none at all.
OGX stock rose 0.6 percent to 5.05 reais in early trading in
Sao Paulo.
