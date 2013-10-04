SAO PAULO Oct 4 OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA, the Brazilian energy producer with the
worst-performing corporate bonds in emerging markets this year,
said late on Thursday it was considering all measures to protect
assets and stay in business.
In a securities filing, OGX said "even as the
process of revising our capital structure has not been
finalized, we believe that we must consider each and every
measure that helps us protect the company's interests and
continue in business."
The company, controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, hired Lazard
Ltd, Blackstone Group LP and other firms to help
"review its structure of capital."
OGX missed a $44.5 million bond interest payment this week,
and analysts and sources have told Reuters the company is likely
to run out of cash this month and is preparing to file for
bankruptcy within the next 30 days.
