By Jeb Blount and Reese Ewing
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Oct 3 Brazil's OGX
Petróleo e Gás Participações SA said on Thursday its Tubarão
Martelo offshore oil field has 87.9 million barrels of
"probable" oil and equivalent natural gas, less than a third of
the total it called recoverable when it declared the area
commercially viable last year.
Tubarão Martelo may be the last chance for OGX to
generate enough cash to sustain long-term operations after
disappointing output from its first field, Tubarão Azul.
The failure of Tubarão Azul caused a selloff in OGX shares
last year and led to the collapse in share price of other
companies controlled by Eike Batista, the tycoon whose energy,
mining, shipbuilding and port ventures are all in the process of
restructuring.
The selloff also hurt Batista's ability to borrow more
money, diminishing his ability to sustain expensive offshore oil
activities and other investments.
"The good news is that they now have a more solid estimate
of reserves," said John Foreman, a geologist and former board
member of Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP. "The other side of
that though is that the potential amount of oil they are working
with is now a lot smaller."
OGX told Brazil's oil regulator, known as the ANP, that
Tubarão Martelo had 285 million barrels of "recoverable"
resources in April 2012. At the time, it said oil could be
commercially produced in the area and asked the ANP for
permission to start output.
Reserves are more certain than resources, Foreman said.
So-called proven reserves are those with at least a 90
percent certainty of being produced. Probable reserves have at
least a 50 percent chance of being produced. Possible reserves
have at least a 10 percent chance. Resources are more
speculative.
"If they have reserves, even if you're not producing, you
can sell them for $5 a barrel, resources you can only sell for
50 cents, this news isn't all negative, especially for a company
trying to put a value on its assets," Foreman said.
Malaysian state oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd
, also known as Petronas, agreed to take a 40 percent
stake in Tubarão Martelo for $850 million in May. It has delayed
payment on the project on concerns OGX may be unable to pay
debts or finance development.
If all 87.9 million barrels of probable reserves in the
Tubarão Martelo estimate by Dallas-based oil certification
company DeGolyer & MacNaughton were to be produced, it would be
enough to supply all U.S. oil needs for about five days. The old
OGX estimate of recoverable resources suggested enough oil for
nearly 16 days of U.S. demand.
OGX previously told investors and regulators that Tubarão
Azul, its first offshore field, had 110 million barrels of
recoverable oil. The company now expects to shut the area in
2014 after producing only a small fraction of that amount.
Tubarão Martelo is located in concession blocks BM-C-39 and
BM-C-40 northeast of Rio de Janeiro. The estimates released on
Tuesday also said the area has 108.5 million barrels of "proven
and possible reserves." D&G did not declare any of the field's
resources as "proven."
OGX, whose shares have shed more than 90 percent of their
value this year, were unchanged from Wednesday at 0.22 reais at
Thursday's close in São Paulo.
