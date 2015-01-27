Australia shares slide as banks turn lower; NZ edges down
May 12 Australian shares slipped on Friday, hurt by financials, while strong gains in the materials sector driven by gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.
SAO PAULO Jan 27 Debt holders of Oi SA , Brazil's most indebted phone carrier, approved the sale of merger partner Portugal Telecom's Portuguese assets to rival Altice Portugal, subject to some conditions, according to a securities filing late Monday.
The company said bondholders determined that proceeds from the sale must be used to help consolidate the telecommunications industry, for paying down debt, or a combination of both.
Oi will call another bondholder meeting for Feb. 12. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Larry King)
May 12 Australian shares slipped on Friday, hurt by financials, while strong gains in the materials sector driven by gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.
* Qtrly loss 63.4 million baht versus loss of 24 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: