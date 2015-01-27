BRIEF-Country Group Development says qtrly loss 63.4 mln baht vs loss of 24 mln baht
* Qtrly loss 63.4 million baht versus loss of 24 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details of agreement with bondholders)
SAO PAULO Jan 27 Bondholders of Oi SA , Brazil's most indebted phone carrier, approved the sale of its Portuguese operation to Altice SA as long as the cash is used to pay down debt or consolidate the telecommunications industry.
The agreement clears the way for Oi to explore a possible merger with or joint takeover of rival wireless carrier TIM Participações SA, whose executives are meeting with officials in Brazil this week, two sources have told Reuters.
Oi said in a late Monday securities filing that its bondholders also demanded that the company forego a dividend this year and next and that it limit gross debt in relation to its operating profit.
Bondholders pushed for Oi to keep gross debt below 4.5 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. However, Oi said that due to the deal with Altice, it would need a higher gross debt limit of six times EBITDA this year.
Oi agreed to convene a Feb. 12 bondholder meeting to give final approval to elements of the agreement that were not on the agenda for Monday's meeting. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Asher Levine; Writing and additional reporting by Brad Haynes)
MANILA, May 12 Chinese iron ore futures dropped to near four-month lows on Friday and were on course to decline for a seventh week out of eight, weighed down by concerns over weak demand in the world's top consumer.