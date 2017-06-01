SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil produced 2.539 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude on average in April, a 10.9 percent increase from a year ago, the country's oil and gas watchdog ANP said on Thursday.

Natural gas production rose 7.1 percent to 103 million cubic meters per day, ANP added.

Total oil and natural gas production in Brazil reached 3.184 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to the regulator. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)