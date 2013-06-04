* Batista's EBX group becomes No. 3 Brazil producer
* Crude output below 2 mln barrels/day for 2nd month
* Total oil, gas production fell 1.9 pct from year ago
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4 Brazilian output of oil
and natural gas fell for a 13th straight month in April as
offshore oil-platform maintenance, declining flows from older
fields and delays in developing new areas weighed on production,
Brazil's oil regulator said Tuesday.
Rising natural gas output helped maintain total production
as crude oil output remained below 2 million barrels a day for a
second month.
Output in the month fell 1.9 percent to an average of 2.39
million barrels of oil equivalent a day (boepd) from 2.43
million boepd a year earlier, the regulator, known as the ANP,
said.
While April output was 5 percent greater than in March, the
April result was the third lowest in the last 12 months. The
last time production rose compared to a year earlier was in
March 2012.
Brazilian output has stagnated for more than a year as
safety concerns and regular maintenance forced state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, as well
as Royal Dutch Shell Plc, OGX Petroleo e Gas SA
and other companies to shut down or cut output to
make repairs.
At the same time, output from new fields has been delayed as
costs rise and contractors in Brazil and abroad are unable to
meet deliveries of equipment on time. Output may also have been
trimmed by a lack of new fields. In May, Brazil held its first
auction for new areas in five years.
While Petrobras remained the No. 1 producer, increasing its
share of Brazilian output to 94 percent, Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista's EBX Group became the third-largest producer,
behind No. 2 BG Group Plc, with 41,778 boepd.
Brazil's QGEP SA, the No. 2 producer in March,
saw output plunge 70 percent to 5,624 boepd in April for the
10th spot.
EBX-controlled companies produced 19,921 boepd in April,
7.4 percent more than in March, an increase driven by rising
on-shore natural gas output in Brazil's Northeast. The output
comprised 18,118 boepd from OGX Maranhão Petroleo e Gas SA and
1,806 boepd from OGX, which has seen offshore output fall as it
fixes offshore oil equipment.
In the ANP rankings, OGX and OGX Maranhão are listed as
separate companies even though OGX controls two-thirds of OGX
Maranhão. EBX-controlled MPX Energia SA owns the
rest. Adding OGX's share of OGX Maranhão output to its own would
give it 13,885 boepd in April, 8.2 percent less than in March.
If the ANP totaled all OGX output as a single company, OGX
would also rank as the No. 5 Brazilian producer after Spain's
Repsol SA with 13,794 boepd.
The ANP, though, ranked Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA with
11,826 boepd as No. 5. Galp, along with Repsol and BG, is a
partner in several giant fields operated by Petrobras.
Shell, traditionally one of Brazil's biggest operators, saw
output fall by half to 8,897 boepd for sixth place, as it
conducted maintenance on an offshore platform.
BRAZIL'S TOP 15 OIL PRODUCERS IN APRIL 2013
COMPANY OUTPUT (BOEPD)
1. Petrobras 2,243,863
2. BG Group 41,778
3. OGX Maranhão 18,115
4. Repsol/Sinopec 17,195
5. Galp Energia 11,826
6. Shell 8,897
7. Petra Parnaíba 7,763
8. Statoil 7,295
9. BP 7,152
10. Queiroz Galvão 5,624
11. Sinochem 4,863
12. Maersk 4,768
13. El Paso 4,534
14. OGX 1,806
15. Brasoil 1,250
Source: ANP