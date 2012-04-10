* Dip mostly due to reduction in natural gas output

* Brazilian newcomer OGX averages 11,600 bpd in Feb

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 Brazil's petroleum output fell 2 percent in February from January to 2.627 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent, the country's oil regulator, ANP, said Tuesday in a report published on its website.

The agency did not give a reason for the reduction, but data showed it was mostly due to a drop in natural gas output which fell about 5 percent versus a 1 percent drop in crude output.

Petrobras accounted for 92 percent of total oil and gas production. Shell Brasil, Chevron and Statoil Brasil all produced between 60,000 and 80,000 barrels per day on average in the month.

OGX Petroleo e Gas, Brazil's second-largest oil company by market capitalization, produced its first-ever oil in February, averaging 11,600 bpd. For a story on the start of its oil production see

Brazil plans to climb the ranks of world oil producing nations in the coming years after the discovery of vast offshore reserves deep under the seabed in the so-called subsalt area off its southeastern coast. Those reserves have been estimated at 50 billion barrels or more.