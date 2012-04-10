* Dip mostly due to reduction in natural gas output
* Brazilian newcomer OGX averages 11,600 bpd in Feb
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 Brazil's petroleum
output fell 2 percent in February from January to 2.627 million
barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent, the country's oil
regulator, ANP, said Tuesday in a report published on its
website.
The agency did not give a reason for the reduction, but data
showed it was mostly due to a drop in natural gas output which
fell about 5 percent versus a 1 percent drop in crude output.
Petrobras accounted for 92 percent of total oil and gas
production. Shell Brasil, Chevron and Statoil Brasil all
produced between 60,000 and 80,000 barrels per day on average in
the month.
OGX Petroleo e Gas, Brazil's second-largest oil
company by market capitalization, produced its first-ever oil in
February, averaging 11,600 bpd. For a story on the start of its
oil production see
Brazil plans to climb the ranks of world oil producing
nations in the coming years after the discovery of vast offshore
reserves deep under the seabed in the so-called subsalt area off
its southeastern coast. Those reserves have been estimated at 50
billion barrels or more.