* Dip mostly due to reduction in natural gas output

* Brazilian newcomer OGX averages 11,600 boe/day in Feb.

* OGX debuts as No. 9 producer among concession holders

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 Brazil's petroleum output fell 2 percent in February from the previous month to 2.627 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent (boe) a day, the country's oil regulator, the ANP, said Tuesday in a report published on its website.

Output was up 6.9 percent from a year earlier, as new producing fields came on line, the ANP said.

February natural gas output fell 5 percent compared with January and crude oil output fell 1 percent.

Among oil concession holders, Petrobras accounted for 2.39 million boe, or 91 percent of Brazil's total oil and gas output, the ANP said. The No. 2 producer was Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell with 45,922 boe a day. The No. 3 producer was Statoil with 37,108 boe a day.

OGX Petroleo e Gas, Brazil's second-largest oil company by market capitalization, produced its first-ever oil in February, averaging 11,600 boe a day, allowing it to debut as the country's No. 9 producer.

According to oil company estimates, Brazil will produce more than 7 million boe a day in 2020, a level expected to place it among the world's top three or four producers.

Much of the new output will come from giant offshore reserves near Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. The main producing regions in the Campos and Santos Basins may contain about 100 billion barrels of oil, according to the Brazilian Petroleum Institute at the State University of Rio de Janeiro.

That would be enough to supply all current needs of the United States, the world's largest consumer, for more than 14 years, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy and Reuters.