European shares helped by oil stocks, Citi upgrade; eyes on Syngenta- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
RIO DE JANEIRO May 14 Brazil's oil regulator, ANP, said that bidders in its oil auction on Tuesday broke the 2007 record for upfront bonuses, with companies pledging 2.425 billion reais ($1.21 billion) for exploration and production rights of oil blocks so far.
Brazil's Petrobras, France's Total and Norway's Statoil together agreed to pay 130 million reais ($65 million) for the rights to the ES-M-669 block off the coast of Brazil's state of Espirito Santo, 24 times the minimum bidding price.
SARAJEVO, April 5 The Croatian Power Exchange (CROPEX) said on Wednesday it would start intraday electricity trading on April 26, giving the European Union's newest member access to broader power markets.
ROME, April 5 An Italian government measure aimed at defending companies from hostile takeovers will require disclosure when an investor takes a 10-percent stake in any listed company, according to a draft of the bill.