RIO DE JANEIRO May 14 Brazil's oil regulator, ANP, said that bidders in its oil auction on Tuesday broke the 2007 record for upfront bonuses, with companies pledging 2.425 billion reais ($1.21 billion) for exploration and production rights of oil blocks so far.

Brazil's Petrobras, France's Total and Norway's Statoil together agreed to pay 130 million reais ($65 million) for the rights to the ES-M-669 block off the coast of Brazil's state of Espirito Santo, 24 times the minimum bidding price.