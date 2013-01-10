BRASILIA Jan 10 Brazil will go ahead with an
auction of oil exploration concessions in May, Energy Minister
Edison Lobão said on Thursday, the first such sale in five
years.
Another auction of oil rights in the vast sub-salt region
off Brazil's southeastern coast will take place in November, the
first under a new regulatory framework for the oil industry,
Lobão said.
President Dilma Rousseff authorized the auctions in a
meeting on Thursday, Lobão said. He added that Brazil will also
seek to start exploration for shale gas.